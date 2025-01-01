$37,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
HYRBID LUXURY w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
HYRBID LUXURY w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$37,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20960
- Mileage 34,650 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Tucson HYBRID LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 1.6L TURBOCHARGED HYBRID motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with multi-terrain modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, 10.25-inch FULL DIGITAL instrument cluster, premium 8-speaker BOSE sound system, heated / cooled power leather seats, heated rear seats, park sensors, PANORAMIC ROOF, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charging pad, proximity key with push start ignition, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Mitigation, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system, 8-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, LED headlights, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344