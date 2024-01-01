Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Venue

69,706 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT)

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT)

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A37NU164489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,706 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 83,021 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats 125,701 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Android Auto for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue Preferred - Android Auto 66,300 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue