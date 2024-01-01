$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT)
2022 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT)
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
69,706KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A37NU164489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,706 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
2022 Hyundai Venue