Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Hyundai Venue

0 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT)

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Venue

Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT)

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHRC8A3XNU167760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic ST for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 RAM 1500 Classic ST 98,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Escape SE 131,727 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT) for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Hyundai Venue Ultimate w/Denim Interior (IVT) 0 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Venue