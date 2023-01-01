$49,995+ tax & licensing
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JCW22RG
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 Premier+ 301 Hp Automatic- Expect more from a Verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 17,000 kms and comes fully certified along with the balance of the MINI factory warranty with Roadside Assistance until April 5th 2026, the 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 comes powered by a new 301 HP 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco engine auto start-stop feature for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the new Sport Digital Visual Display and premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES, this JCW will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assist Package Parking including Reversing Camera & Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Driving Assistant Package with Frontal Collision Warning with Lane Assist, Active Cruise Control with Posted Speed Limited projected on the Heads Up Display, Technology Package with Connected Navigation Plus w/Real Time Traffic Information, Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Alarm System, MINI Connected Drive with Remote Services Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option with Power Folding Mirrors, Extra seating & Storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3-Zone Climate Control, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield, Light Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights, 19 JCW Circuit Spoke Alloy Wheels, JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in exclusive to the JCW Rebel Green w/Upgraded JCW Dinamica Sport Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the Sport Suspension option w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new fully equipped Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 and save thousands off the new list price at $49,995.00,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock #JCW22RG.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BCW Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email BCW Automotive Group
BCW Automotive Group
Call Dealer
403-606-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008