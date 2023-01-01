Menu
2022 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 Premier+ 301 Hp Automatic- Expect more from a Verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 17,000 kms and comes fully certified along with the balance of the MINI factory warranty with Roadside Assistance until April 5th 2026, the 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 comes powered by a new 301 HP 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco engine auto start-stop feature for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the new Sport Digital Visual Display and premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES, this JCW will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assist Package Parking including Reversing Camera & Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Driving Assistant Package with Frontal Collision Warning with Lane Assist, Active Cruise Control with Posted Speed Limited projected on the Heads Up Display, Technology Package with Connected Navigation Plus w/Real Time Traffic Information, Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Alarm System, MINI Connected Drive with Remote Services Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option with Power Folding Mirrors, Extra seating & Storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3-Zone Climate Control, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield, Light Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights, 19 JCW Circuit Spoke Alloy Wheels, JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in exclusive to the JCW Rebel Green w/Upgraded JCW Dinamica Sport Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the Sport Suspension option w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new fully equipped Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 and save thousands off the new list price at $49,995.00. Stock #JCW22RG.

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

17,000 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

17,000KM
Used
VIN WMZ33BS05N3P06383

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JCW22RG
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

2022 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 Premier+ 301 Hp Automatic- Expect more from a Verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning Accident Free AWD crossover that has only 17,000 kms and comes fully certified along with the balance of the MINI factory warranty with Roadside Assistance until April 5th 2026, the 2022 Mini Cooper Countryman JCW ALL4 comes powered by a new 301 HP 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to a 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and MINI Driving Modes Green Eco engine auto start-stop feature for increased horsepower and better fuel economy, Slip inside the surprisingly spacious interior and experience the new Sport Digital Visual Display and premium materials that set Mini apart from the bland competition and you will feel the true spirit that is quintessential Mini! Fully equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES, this JCW will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assist Package Parking including Reversing Camera & Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Driving Assistant Package with Frontal Collision Warning with Lane Assist, Active Cruise Control with Posted Speed Limited projected on the Heads Up Display, Technology Package with Connected Navigation Plus w/Real Time Traffic Information, Voice Control & Mini Connected XL, Alarm System, MINI Connected Drive with Remote Services Smartphone Integration, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Wireless Phone Charging, Amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Dual Panoramic Sunroofs, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI LED LOGO Exterior Lighting Option with Power Folding Mirrors, Extra seating & Storage with the adjustable rear seating w/Rear Level Cargo Floor Cover, Roof Rack, Automatic 3-Zone Climate Control, Visibility Package w/Heated Windshield, Light Package w/LED Adaptative Headlights, 19 JCW Circuit Spoke Alloy Wheels, JCW Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in exclusive to the JCW Rebel Green w/Upgraded JCW Dinamica Sport Heated Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the Sport Suspension option w/MINI Performance Control Driving Modes will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance and fuel economy, must be seen *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new fully equipped Mini Countryman JCW ALL4 and save thousands off the new list price at $49,995.00,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer. Stock #JCW22RG.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Requires Subscription

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman