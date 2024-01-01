$37,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
36,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA81NZ614900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10695
- Mileage 36,349 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander