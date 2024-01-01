Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

36,349 KM

Details Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11254178
  2. 11254178
  3. 11254178
Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
36,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4J4UA81NZ614900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10695
  • Mileage 36,349 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2023 Dodge Charger GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Dodge Charger GT 20,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn/Limited Edition for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 RAM 1500 Laramie Longhorn/Limited Edition 230,458 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass NORTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Jeep Compass NORTH 79,921 KM $35,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander