$39,990+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
NIGHT EDITION w/ V8 HEMI / CREW CAB
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 20450
- Mileage 52,361 KM
Vehicle Description
This CREW CAB ACCIDENT FREE Ram 1500 SXT NIGHT EDITION comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, an amazing 4X4 system, park sensors, 20-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, RAM SPORT HOOD, heated steering wheel, heated premium, cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, split folding rear seats, keyless entry, factory remote starter, traitor tow group, Bluetooth connectivity, 8.4-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
