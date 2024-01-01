Menu
This CREW CAB ACCIDENT FREE Ram 1500 SXT NIGHT EDITION comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, an amazing 4X4 system, park sensors, 20-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, RAM SPORT HOOD, heated steering wheel, heated premium, cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, split folding rear seats, keyless entry, factory remote starter, traitor tow group, Bluetooth connectivity, 8.4-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY and much more!!!

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

52,361 KM

$39,990

+ tax & licensing

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

52,361KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT7NG359966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 20450
  • Mileage 52,361 KM

Vehicle Description

This CREW CAB ACCIDENT FREE Ram 1500 SXT NIGHT EDITION comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 5.7L V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, an amazing 4X4 system, park sensors, 20-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, RAM SPORT HOOD, heated steering wheel, heated premium, cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, split folding rear seats, keyless entry, factory remote starter, traitor tow group, Bluetooth connectivity, 8.4-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS), 3.92 REAR AXLE RATIO, BLACK MOPAR TUBULAR SIDE STEPS, MOPAR SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, BRIGHT WHITE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, 2ND ROW IN-FLOOR STORAGE BINS, ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display,...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 RAM 1500 Classic