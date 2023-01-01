$13,988+ tax & licensing
587-432-3333
2022 Yamaha R7
700cc Sport | $0 DOWN, EVERYONE APPROVED!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,988
- Listing ID: 10019109
- Stock #: GTP0397
- VIN: JYARM38N4NA000397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 7,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the jaw-dropping 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7, a motorcycle that sets the bar even higher for sportbike enthusiasts! Designed to captivate your senses and deliver an adrenaline-fueled ride, this two-wheeled beast is ready to conquer both the road and the track. And if that wasn't enough to get your heart racing, it comes equipped with an aftermarket Akrapovic Performance exhaust, taking its performance to the next level!
With its sleek and aggressive styling, the YZF-R7 demands attention wherever it goes. Every curve and contour has been meticulously crafted to optimize aerodynamics and enhance its dynamic presence. From the moment you lay eyes on this marvel, you'll know it's a force to be reckoned with.
Underneath that captivating exterior lies a potent engine that delivers mind-blowing power and exhilaration. The YZF-R7 is equipped with a high-revving 689cc parallel-twin engine, designed to deliver blistering acceleration and razor-sharp responsiveness. With its seamless power delivery and torquey performance, you'll experience pure ecstasy as you unleash the beast on the open road.
Now, let's talk about that aftermarket Akrapovic Performance exhaust. It's not just a mere addition; it's a game-changer. With its precision engineering and lightweight construction, this exhaust system is tailor-made to extract every ounce of performance from the YZF-R7. Not only does it enhance the bike's power output, but it also produces a spine-tingling soundtrack that will make your heart race with every twist of the throttle. The aggressive growl emanating from the exhaust is guaranteed to turn heads and leave bystanders in awe.
But it's not just about power and sound; the YZF-R7 offers an exceptional riding experience. With its cutting-edge technology and advanced features, every ride becomes an adventure. The advanced LCD instrument cluster keeps you informed with crucial data, while the adjustable suspension ensures precise handling and optimal comfort. Whether you're carving through corners or devouring long stretches of open road, the YZF-R7 delivers unmatched performance and confidence.
Safety is paramount, and Yamaha has equipped the YZF-R7 with top-of-the-line features to keep you in control at all times. From advanced traction control to multiple riding modes, this bike is designed to instill confidence and inspire you to push your limits, all while ensuring your safety remains uncompromised.
So, if you're searching for a motorcycle that combines jaw-dropping aesthetics and mind-blowing performance, look no further than the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7. It's a true marvel of engineering that will undoubtedly ignite your passion for riding and take your exhilaration to new heights.
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!
GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!
We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.
SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
CALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!
LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5
All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!
****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Warranty
