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2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Premier
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Premier
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 47009A
- Mileage 62,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Bolt EUV features the following options: Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto capability, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) machined-face aluminum with carbon flash painted pockets. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
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403-256-4960