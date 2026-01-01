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Come see this 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Bolt EUV features the following options: Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto capability, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) machined-face aluminum with carbon flash painted pockets. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

62,792 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
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2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Premier

Watch This Vehicle
13992453

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Premier

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
62,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S03P4153581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 47009A
  • Mileage 62,792 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier. Its Automatic transmission and Electric engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Bolt EUV features the following options: Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto capability, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up and Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) machined-face aluminum with carbon flash painted pockets. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Electric Motor
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV