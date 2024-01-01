Menu
Account
Sign In
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) heavy-duty air filter Includes Z71 hard badge, (N10) dual exhaust, (RCV) 18 bright silver painted wheels, (XCK) 265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall tires and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case., ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency Includes (N10) dual exhaust and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 265/65R18SL all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

10,921 KM

Details Description Features

$76,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$76,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10,921KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 10,921 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) heavy-duty air filter Includes Z71 hard badge, (N10) dual exhaust, (RCV) 18" bright silver painted wheels, (XCK) 265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall tires and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case., ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency Includes (N10) dual exhaust and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 265/65R18SL all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to optimize po...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 11,083 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sportage EX 140,159 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 26,793 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$76,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500