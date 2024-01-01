$76,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$76,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 10,921 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension, (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates and (K47) heavy-duty air filter Includes Z71 hard badge, (N10) dual exhaust, (RCV) 18" bright silver painted wheels, (XCK) 265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall tires and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case., ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency Includes (N10) dual exhaust and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Window, power front, passenger express down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, rear, dual, charge-only, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located on the instrument panel, Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tires, 265/65R18SL all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare 265/70R17SL all-season, blackwall.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Power Options
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960