2023 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 12,588 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Acadia delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent with washers.* This GMC Acadia Features the Following Options *Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 9-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with 3.6L V6 engine, Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped), Tool kit, road emergency.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 can get you a reliable Acadia today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 GMC Acadia