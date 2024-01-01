$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4
2023 GMC Acadia
AT4
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 12,588 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Acadia delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent with washers.* This GMC Acadia Features the Following Options *Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Gloss Black aluminum, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 9-speed automatic, electronically-controlled with 3.6L V6 engine, Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped), Tool kit, road emergency.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 can get you a reliable Acadia today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960