2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 12,361 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (STD), Wireless Phone Projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging (Beginning October 26, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.).*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) multi-dimensional polished aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (PCP) Denali CarbonPro Edition.), Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located inside centre console.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
