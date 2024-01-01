$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: Wireless Phone Projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging (Beginning October 26, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) machined aluminum with Dark Grey accents, Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare, and USB Ports, 2, Charge/Data ports located inside centre console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
403-256-4960