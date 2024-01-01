$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon
AT4
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 4,213 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Yukon delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless charging (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto.* This GMC Yukon Features the Following Options *Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke machined aluminum with Carbon Grey Metallic accents, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm), Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own GMC Yukon come see us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
