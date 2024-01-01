Menu
2023 Jeep Wrangler

29,938 KM

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

29,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFN8PW611770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,938 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

2023 Jeep Wrangler