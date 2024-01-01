Menu
2023 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN STO WITH 3993 KMS, 1 OWNER, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!

2023 Lamborghini Huracan

3,993 KM

Details Description

$499,988

+ tax & licensing
2023 Lamborghini Huracan

STO NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

2023 Lamborghini Huracan

STO NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$499,988

+ taxes & licensing

3,993KM
Used
VIN ZHWCA6ZX6PLA21435

  • Stock # A21435
  • Mileage 3,993 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN STO WITH 3993 KMS, 1 OWNER, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2023 Lamborghini Huracan STO NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Lamborghini Huracan STO NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA 3,993 KM $499,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 McLaren 765LT CONVERTIBLE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 McLaren 765LT CONVERTIBLE NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA 742 KM $699,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson UURBAN EDITION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Tucson UURBAN EDITION BACKUP CAMERA PANORAMIC SUNROOF LEATHER 81,222 KM $28,488 + tax & lic

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$499,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2023 Lamborghini Huracan