$499,988+ tax & licensing
2023 Lamborghini Huracan
STO NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
3,993KM
Used
VIN ZHWCA6ZX6PLA21435
Vehicle Details
- Stock # A21435
- Mileage 3,993 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 LAMBORGHINI HURACAN STO WITH 3993 KMS, 1 OWNER, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PADDLE SHIFTERS, PUSH-BUTTON START, AUTO STOP/START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
2023 Lamborghini Huracan