2023 MINI Cooper Convertible

<p>2023 MINI John Cooper Works Convertible Premiere + 2.0 Automatic- Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this like new fully certified Low Km Accident Free MINI Convertible John Cooper Works that has only 7,800 Kms and comes with the balance of the factory warranty with Roadside Assistance until 03/29/2027, Powered by a punchy 228Hp 2.0L Bi-Turbo engine mated to the 8-Speed DTC Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters & MINI Driving Modes w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop for increased fuel economy, very nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the Technology Package with MINI Connected Navigation Plus w/Voice Control, Adaptive Cruise Control,Integrated Universal Remote Control, Experience the amazing sound with the Harman Kardon Sound System w/Apple CarPlay/Satellite Radio & USB Connect w/Wireless Music Streaming, MINI Connected XL App Integration with Remote Drive Services & Real Time Traffic Information, MINI Driving Assistant w/Frontal & Pedestrian Collision Warning & Lane Departure Warning, This MINI will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Park Assist Package Parking including Reversing Camera with Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC) Bluetooth Hands Free Phone w/Smartphone Integration & Wireless Charging, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close Power Top, Chrome Line Exterior, Lights Package, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 18 JCW Course Spoke 2-Tone Alloy Wheels, Finished in the stunning Nanuq White w/Upgraded Satellite Grey Lounge Leather Heated Seats, MINI Yours Soft top with embroidered Union Jack, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the FWD including Traction & Performance Control will bring you, Experience the legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, purchase a like new MINI Convertible and save thousands off the price of new, $55,995.00,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. We are conveniently located in the Excell Auto Center @ 323-36th Ave SE Calgary, Alberta, T2G-1W2 Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #NJCW23.</p>

2023 MINI Cooper Convertible

7,800 KM

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 MINI Cooper Convertible

John Cooper Works

2023 MINI Cooper Convertible

John Cooper Works

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

7,800KM
Used
VIN WMW63DL06P3R27949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # NJCW23
  • Mileage 7,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

2023 MINI Cooper Convertible