OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Monday October 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37057 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $32,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> * 4WD INOPERABLE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

9,994 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,994KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG3PS568033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37057
  • Mileage 9,994 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Monday October 21.
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37057
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $32,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* 4WD INOPERABLE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 RAM 1500 Classic