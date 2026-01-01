$35,999+ GST
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
TRADESMAN
Location
Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
815 36 Street Ne, Calgary, AB T2A 4W3
403-273-4313
$35,999
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,064 KM
Vehicle Description
This previously enjoyed 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is part of Ram's 4WD Standard Pickup Trucks segment and a very nice ride! It has a 8 cylinder engine and Automatic transmission. This 1500 Classic came into our Pre-Owned inventory with 30064 kilometers and in good condition. The color is a nice Diamond Black Crystal Pearl and aside from the wear and tear of a previously enjoyed vehicle, it is a very nice 1500 Classic!!
Don't forget to explore the options tab for more details. If you're satisfied with what you've learned thus far, kindly fill out one of the forms on this page. One of our proficient and extensively trained sales representatives will provide you with a product demonstration, a personalized video walk-through, and of course, details on pricing and financing options.
We know we are not the only Pre-Owned dealer in Calgary, but we pride ourselves on being one of the busiest in town. With over 150 units in our Pre-Owned inventory and being one of Canada's TOP 5 Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealers, we are confident that we have exactly what you are looking for!
Thank you for considering purchasing this 2023 Ram 1500 ClassicAt Eastside Dodge, we are thrilled to offer you an exceptional experience. We pledge to ensure that it surpasses all your expectations and becomes one of your finest experiences.
Vehicle Features
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Safety
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Additional Features
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