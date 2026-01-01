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This previously enjoyed 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is part of Rams 4WD Standard Pickup Trucks segment and a very nice ride! It has a 8 cylinder engine and&nbspAutomatic transmission. This&nbsp1500 Classic came into our Pre-Owned inventory with 30064 kilometers and in good condition. The color is a nice Diamond Black Crystal Pearl and aside from the wear and tear of a previously enjoyed vehicle, it is a very nice 1500 Classic!! Dont forget to explore the options tab for more details. If youre satisfied with what youve learned thus far, kindly fill out one of the forms on this page. One of our proficient and extensively trained sales representatives will provide you with a product demonstration, a personalized video walk-through, and of course, details on pricing and financing options. We know we are not the only Pre-Owned dealer in Calgary, but we pride ourselves on being one of the busiest in town. With over 150 units in our Pre-Owned inventory and being one of Canadas TOP 5 Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealers, we are confident that we have exactly what you are looking for! Thank you for considering purchasing this 2023 Ram 1500 ClassicAt Eastside Dodge, we are thrilled to offer you an exceptional experience. We pledge to ensure that it surpasses all your expectations and becomes one of your finest experiences.

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

30,064 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
14508778

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

TRADESMAN

Location

Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

815 36 Street Ne, Calgary, AB T2A 4W3

403-273-4313

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Contact Seller

$35,999

+ GST

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Used
30,064KM
VIN 1C6RR7FT3PS528886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,064 KM

Vehicle Description

This previously enjoyed 2023 Ram 1500 Classic is part of Ram's 4WD Standard Pickup Trucks segment and a very nice ride! It has a 8 cylinder engine and Automatic transmission. This 1500 Classic came into our Pre-Owned inventory with 30064 kilometers and in good condition. The color is a nice Diamond Black Crystal Pearl and aside from the wear and tear of a previously enjoyed vehicle, it is a very nice 1500 Classic!!

Don't forget to explore the options tab for more details. If you're satisfied with what you've learned thus far, kindly fill out one of the forms on this page. One of our proficient and extensively trained sales representatives will provide you with a product demonstration, a personalized video walk-through, and of course, details on pricing and financing options.

We know we are not the only Pre-Owned dealer in Calgary, but we pride ourselves on being one of the busiest in town. With over 150 units in our Pre-Owned inventory and being one of Canada's TOP 5 Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealers, we are confident that we have exactly what you are looking for!

Thank you for considering purchasing this 2023 Ram 1500 ClassicAt Eastside Dodge, we are thrilled to offer you an exceptional experience. We pledge to ensure that it surpasses all your expectations and becomes one of your finest experiences.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

815 36 Street Ne, Calgary, AB T2A 4W3

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403-273-XXXX

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403-273-4313

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$35,999

+ GST>

Eastside Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

403-273-4313

2023 RAM 1500 Classic