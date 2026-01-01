Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 18.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34077 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $130,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> CUMMINS ONNAN QG 2500I LP GEN - 81 HRS <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2024 PLEASURE WAY PLATEAU

43,826 KM

Details Description

$130,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 PLEASURE WAY PLATEAU

XL-TS

Watch This Vehicle
14413872.822154935?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25741

2024 PLEASURE WAY PLATEAU

XL-TS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14413872.822154935?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=25741
  2. 14413872
  3. 14413872
  4. 14413872
  5. 14413872
  6. 14413872
  7. 14413872
  8. 14413872
  9. 14413872
  10. 14413872
  11. 14413872
  12. 14413872
  13. 14413872
  14. 14413872
  15. 14413872
  16. 14413872
  17. 14413872
  18. 14413872
  19. 14413872
  20. 14413872
  21. 14413872
  22. 14413872
  23. 14413872
  24. 14413872
  25. 14413872
  26. 14413872
  27. 14413872
  28. 14413872
  29. 14413872
  30. 14413872
  31. 14413872
  32. 14413872
  33. 14413872
  34. 14413872
  35. 14413872
  36. 14413872
  37. 14413872
  38. 14413872
  39. 14413872
  40. 14413872
  41. 14413872
  42. 14413872
  43. 14413872
  44. 14413872
  45. 14413872
  46. 14413872
  47. 14413872
  48. 14413872
  49. 14413872
Contact Seller

$130,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
43,826KM
VIN 2W2PXLW20RK619103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 43,826 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 18.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34077
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $130,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
CUMMINS ONNAN QG 2500I LP GEN - 81 HRS
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Honda Cr v for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Honda Cr v 203,270 KM $9,500 + GST
Used 2012 BMW X3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 BMW X3 250,867 KM $5,300 + GST
Used 2003 Ford Windstar SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2003 Ford Windstar SEL 268,643 KM $1,200 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$130,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2024 PLEASURE WAY PLATEAU