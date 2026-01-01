Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 29352 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $46,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - NT: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> * E-TORQUE * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2024 RAM 1500

13,585 KM

Details Description

$46,300

+ GST
Make it Yours

2024 RAM 1500

BIGHORN

Watch This Vehicle
14163610

2024 RAM 1500

BIGHORN

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14163610
  2. 14163610
  3. 14163610
  4. 14163610
  5. 14163610
  6. 14163610
  7. 14163610
  8. 14163610
  9. 14163610
  10. 14163610
  11. 14163610
  12. 14163610
  13. 14163610
  14. 14163610
  15. 14163610
  16. 14163610
  17. 14163610
  18. 14163610
  19. 14163610
  20. 14163610
  21. 14163610
  22. 14163610
  23. 14163610
  24. 14163610
  25. 14163610
  26. 14163610
  27. 14163610
  28. 14163610
  29. 14163610
  30. 14163610
  31. 14163610
  32. 14163610
  33. 14163610
  34. 14163610
  35. 14163610
  36. 14163610
  37. 14163610
  38. 14163610
  39. 14163610
  40. 14163610
  41. 14163610
  42. 14163610
  43. 14163610
  44. 14163610
  45. 14163610
  46. 14163610
Contact Seller

$46,300

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
13,585KM
VIN 1C6SRFFT3RN134785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29352
  • Mileage 13,585 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 29352
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $46,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - NT: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* E-TORQUE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT 1,091 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2014 GRAVELY PRO-TURN 472 992245 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 GRAVELY PRO-TURN 472 992245 251 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6 R for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6 R 231,410 KM $3,950 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,300

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2024 RAM 1500