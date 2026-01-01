$CALL+ GST
2025 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel I6 3.0L/183 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 features the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (305 hp [227 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 495 lb-ft of torque [671 Nm] @ 2750 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.) (STD), Wireless, Apple CarPlay / Wireless Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (PCP) AT4 CarbonPro Edition.), and Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
