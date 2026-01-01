$26,000+ GST
Make it Yours
2025 Jeep Compass
Sport
2025 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$26,000
+ GST
Actions
Used
24,441KM
VIN 3C4NJDAN1ST538071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 37828
- Mileage 24,441 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 9.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37828
Lot #: 914
Reserve Price: $26,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37828
Lot #: 914
Reserve Price: $26,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - SK: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$26,000
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2025 Jeep Compass