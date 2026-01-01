Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 31213 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $48,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - YT: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2025 RAM 1500

36,619 KM

Details Description

$48,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2025 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
14163613.813431320?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25741

2025 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 14163613.813431320?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=25741
  2. 14163613
  3. 14163613
  4. 14163613
  5. 14163613
  6. 14163613
  7. 14163613
  8. 14163613
  9. 14163613
  10. 14163613
  11. 14163613
  12. 14163613
  13. 14163613
  14. 14163613
  15. 14163613
  16. 14163613
  17. 14163613
  18. 14163613
  19. 14163613
  20. 14163613
  21. 14163613
  22. 14163613
  23. 14163613
  24. 14163613
  25. 14163613
  26. 14163613
  27. 14163613
  28. 14163613
  29. 14163613
  30. 14163613
  31. 14163613
  32. 14163613
  33. 14163613
  34. 14163613
  35. 14163613
  36. 14163613
  37. 14163613
  38. 14163613
  39. 14163613
  40. 14163613
  41. 14163613
  42. 14163613
  43. 14163613
  44. 14163613
  45. 14163613
  46. 14163613
  47. 14163613
Contact Seller

$48,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
36,619KM
VIN 1C6SRFFP4SN527039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31213
  • Mileage 36,619 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday May 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 31213
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $48,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - YT: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 DANDY DIGGER DD25-30XT 1,091 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2014 GRAVELY PRO-TURN 472 992245 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 GRAVELY PRO-TURN 472 992245 251 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6 R for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Subaru Legacy 3.6 R 231,410 KM $3,950 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2025 RAM 1500