2026 Chevrolet Tahoe

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This Chevrolet Tahoe delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive, includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (STD), SUNROOF, POWER PANORAMIC, DUAL-PANE, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and power sunshade, SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE.* This Chevrolet Tahoe Features the Following Options *MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (ZL6) Advanced Trailering Package, (JL1) trailer brake controller and (V03) extra capacity cooling system Also includes (NQH) 2-speed active transfer case and (JHD) Hill Descent Control on 4WD models., LPO, ALL-WEATHER LINER PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (RIA) 1st and 2nd row all-weather floor liners, LPO, (RIB) 3rd row all-weather floor liner, LPO and (CAV) all-weather cargo mat, LPO (dealer-installed), COMFORT PACKAGE includes (A45) memory settings, (UQS) Bose 10-speaker Surround with CenterPoint, (DXR) outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding, body-colour mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming and integrated turn signal indicators, (KI3) heated steering wheel, (KA6) second row outboard heated seats, (ATT) second row power 60/40 split-folding bench seats, (AS8) third row power 60/40 split-folding bench seats, (TGE) LED animated headlamps and (TAU) LED animated tail lamps , RST PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS, 3RD ROW (dealer-installed), LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS, 1ST AND 2ND ROWS (dealer-installed), LPO, ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (dealer-installed), ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, 3 YEARS SIRIUSXM.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 to make this car yours today!

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe

2,500 KM

Details Description Features

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2026 Chevrolet Tahoe

RST

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13992459

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe

RST

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

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Used
2,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNS6RKL5TR182661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 2,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Tahoe delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive, includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (STD), SUNROOF, POWER PANORAMIC, DUAL-PANE, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and power sunshade, SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE.* This Chevrolet Tahoe Features the Following Options *MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (ZL6) Advanced Trailering Package, (JL1) trailer brake controller and (V03) extra capacity cooling system Also includes (NQH) 2-speed active transfer case and (JHD) Hill Descent Control on 4WD models., LPO, ALL-WEATHER LINER PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (RIA) 1st and 2nd row all-weather floor liners, LPO, (RIB) 3rd row all-weather floor liner, LPO and (CAV) all-weather cargo mat, LPO (dealer-installed), COMFORT PACKAGE includes (A45) memory settings, (UQS) Bose 10-speaker Surround with CenterPoint, (DXR) outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding, body-colour mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming and integrated turn signal indicators, (KI3) heated steering wheel, (KA6) second row outboard heated seats, (ATT) second row power 60/40 split-folding bench seats, (AS8) third row power 60/40 split-folding bench seats, (TGE) LED animated headlamps and (TAU) LED animated tail lamps , RST PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS, 3RD ROW (dealer-installed), LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS, 1ST AND 2ND ROWS (dealer-installed), LPO, ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (dealer-installed), ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, 3 YEARS SIRIUSXM.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

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403-256-XXXX

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403-256-4960

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Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe