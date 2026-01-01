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2026 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
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+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 2,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Tahoe delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive, includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (STD), SUNROOF, POWER PANORAMIC, DUAL-PANE, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and power sunshade, SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE.* This Chevrolet Tahoe Features the Following Options *MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes (ZL6) Advanced Trailering Package, (JL1) trailer brake controller and (V03) extra capacity cooling system Also includes (NQH) 2-speed active transfer case and (JHD) Hill Descent Control on 4WD models., LPO, ALL-WEATHER LINER PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (RIA) 1st and 2nd row all-weather floor liners, LPO, (RIB) 3rd row all-weather floor liner, LPO and (CAV) all-weather cargo mat, LPO (dealer-installed), COMFORT PACKAGE includes (A45) memory settings, (UQS) Bose 10-speaker Surround with CenterPoint, (DXR) outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding, body-colour mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming and integrated turn signal indicators, (KI3) heated steering wheel, (KA6) second row outboard heated seats, (ATT) second row power 60/40 split-folding bench seats, (AS8) third row power 60/40 split-folding bench seats, (TGE) LED animated headlamps and (TAU) LED animated tail lamps , RST PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS, 3RD ROW (dealer-installed), LPO, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS, 1ST AND 2ND ROWS (dealer-installed), LPO, ALL-WEATHER CARGO MAT (dealer-installed), ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, 3 YEARS SIRIUSXM.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 to make this car yours today!
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