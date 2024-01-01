Menu
<p>Price Includes Pre Delivery Inspection, Bearing Repack & New Suspension Bolts & Bushings!</p><p>Power Front Jack, 2 20# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Exterior Shower, 6 Gallon DSI Water Heater, Black Tank Flush, Power Awning, 2nd Entry Door to Bathroom, Spare Tire & Rim, Frameless Windows, LED Lighting, 32 Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Sleeps 8+. Booth Dinette, Privacy Shades, 3 Burner Range & Range Hood, Ducted Air Conditioning, 4 Piece Bath</p><p>312 Length, 4,882 lbs Dry Weight, 585 lbs Hitch Weight</p><p>Fresh Tank 50 Gallons, Grey Tank 35 Gallons, Black Tank 35 Gallons</p>

2017 APEX 288BHS

Details Description

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Used
VIN 5ZT2CXUB5HA009852

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Price Includes Pre Delivery Inspection, Bearing Repack & New Suspension Bolts & Bushings!

Power Front Jack, 2 20# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, Exterior Shower, 6 Gallon DSI Water Heater, Black Tank Flush, Power Awning, 2nd Entry Door to Bathroom, Spare Tire & Rim, Frameless Windows, LED Lighting, 32" Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Sleeps 8+. Booth Dinette, Privacy Shades, 3 Burner Range & Range Hood, Ducted Air Conditioning, 4 Piece Bath

31'2" Length, 4,882 lbs Dry Weight, 585 lbs Hitch Weight

Fresh Tank 50 Gallons, Grey Tank 35 Gallons, Black Tank 35 Gallons

