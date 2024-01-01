Menu
<p>100W Solar Panel, 4000W Onan Generator, Rear Patio Deck, Sleeps 6, Refuelling Station, Power Front Jack, Spare Tire & Rim, Frameless Windows, Docking Station, 6 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, Roof Rack & Ladder, Power Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Exterior Speakers, Power Awning, Entry Assist Handle, Slam Latch Baggage Doors, 8 Cu Ft Fridge, 3 Burner Range, Microwave, Range Hood, Cargo Net, LED Lighting, Ducted Air Conditioner, Pleated Shades, Leather Swivel Rocker Recliner, Living Room TV, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, 4 Piece Bath, Bedroom Fantastic Fan, Queen Island Bed, Vent Covers</p>

2017 Winnebago Spyder 24FQ

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Used
VIN 54CUS1U28H4021356

  • Body Style Toy Hauler
  • Mileage 0

Dry Weight 6,9840 lbs
Cargo Capacity 2,753 Lbs
Length 30'11"
Fresh Tank 100 Gal
Black Tank 41 Gal
Grey Tank 41 Gal
Garage 14'4"

