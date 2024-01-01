$26,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR093A
- Mileage 144,046 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Escape SEL 4WD comes equipped with Auto Start/Stop, Power Liftgate, Heated Front Seats, Lane Keeping System, Heated Wiper Park, FordPass Connect, Adaptive Cruise/Collision Warning, Blind Spot Information System, Fog Laamps, Halogen Headalamps, and Ford Safe and Smart Package. The Blind Spot Monitoring System watches the blind spots on either side of the vehicle and including illuminating LED's in the Side Mirrors to let you know when a vehicle is there. The extra peace of mind this system offers makes your daily commute that much more relaxing and enjoyable! Adaptive Cruise with Collision Warning provides an almost effortless highway driving experience as the cruise control system maintains a driver-controlled set distance from the vehicle in front of you, making minor speed adjustments as needed to ensure proper distance is maintained. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411