This 2018 Escape SEL 4WD comes equipped with Auto Start/Stop, Power Liftgate, Heated Front Seats, Lane Keeping System, Heated Wiper Park, FordPass Connect, Adaptive Cruise/Collision Warning, Blind Spot Information System, Fog Laamps, Halogen Headalamps, and Ford Safe and Smart Package. The Blind Spot Monitoring System watches the blind spots on either side of the vehicle and including illuminating LEDs in the Side Mirrors to let you know when a vehicle is there. The extra peace of mind this system offers makes your daily commute that much more relaxing and enjoyable! Adaptive Cruise with Collision Warning provides an almost effortless highway driving experience as the cruise control system maintains a driver-controlled set distance from the vehicle in front of you, making minor speed adjustments as needed to ensure proper distance is maintained. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2018 Ford Escape

144,046 KM

Details Description Features

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_OneOwner

144,046KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9HD9JUC97238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR093A
  • Mileage 144,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cargo Mat

Additional Features

WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP
VOICE ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
CHARCOAL BLACK
LEATHER-TRIM BUCKET SEATS
.LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
235/55R17 A/S BSW TIRES
Ford Safe and Smart package
JOB #3 ORDER
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.ADAPT CRUISE/COLLISION WARNING
.BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM)
17 SPARKLE SLVER PTD ALUM WHL

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2018 Ford Escape