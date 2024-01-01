$42,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition
Limited
2018 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR085A
- Mileage 117,896 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, SYNC 3, 22 WHEELS This 2018 Expedition Limited 4x4 comes loaded with features including Power Moonroof, B&O Play Audio System, Power Deployed Running Boards, Blind Spot System, Driver Assistance Package and Intelligent Access. Intelligent Access with Push Button Start makes your daily drive even easier as sensors in the Door Handles and the Ignition mean you never have to take the keys out of your pocket. Just hop in, start the vehicle and head out! New for 2018 is the upgraded B&O Play Audio System providing superior sound quality for all your music choices. This vehicle has had a new windshield installed. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411