3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, SYNC 3, 22 WHEELS This 2018 Expedition Limited 4x4 comes loaded with features including Power Moonroof, B&O Play Audio System, Power Deployed Running Boards, Blind Spot System, Driver Assistance Package and Intelligent Access. Intelligent Access with Push Button Start makes your daily drive even easier as sensors in the Door Handles and the Ignition mean you never have to take the keys out of your pocket. Just hop in, start the vehicle and head out! New for 2018 is the upgraded B&O Play Audio System providing superior sound quality for all your music choices. This vehicle has had a new windshield installed. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2018 Ford Expedition

117,896 KM

$42,999

2018 Ford Expedition

117,896 KM

Details Description

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Expedition

Limited

2018 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,896KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU2AT0JEA20049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR085A
  • Mileage 117,896 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS, BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM, HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS, SYNC 3, 22 WHEELS This 2018 Expedition Limited 4x4 comes loaded with features including Power Moonroof, B&O Play Audio System, Power Deployed Running Boards, Blind Spot System, Driver Assistance Package and Intelligent Access. Intelligent Access with Push Button Start makes your daily drive even easier as sensors in the Door Handles and the Ignition mean you never have to take the keys out of your pocket. Just hop in, start the vehicle and head out! New for 2018 is the upgraded B&O Play Audio System providing superior sound quality for all your music choices. This vehicle has had a new windshield installed. *AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2018 Ford Expedition