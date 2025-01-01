Menu
Great Lake or Golf Course Floorplan!   King Bed, Theater Seating, Power Awning, LED Lighting, Ducted Air Conditioning, Battery Disconnect Switch, Baggage Door Slam Latches & Magnetic Holdbacks, 30 Entrance Door, 6 Gal DSI Gas/Elec Water Heater, Black Tank Flush, 3 Burner Range, Power Front Jack, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Slide Out Toppers, 15 Aluminum Wheels, Spray Port, Spare Tire & Rim, Exterior Kitchen, Entry Assist Handle, LCD TV x 2, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Freestanding Table & Chairs, Pleated Shades

2019 CRUISER RV MPG 3100BH

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
2019 CRUISER RV MPG 3100BH

12138474

2019 CRUISER RV MPG 3100BH

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 5RXHB362XK2389872

  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Mileage 0

Great Lake or Golf Course Floorplan!   King Bed, Theater Seating, Power Awning, LED Lighting, Ducted Air Conditioning, Battery Disconnect Switch, Baggage Door Slam Latches & Magnetic Holdbacks, 30" Entrance Door, 6 Gal DSI Gas/Elec Water Heater, Black Tank Flush, 3 Burner Range, Power Front Jack, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Slide Out Toppers, 15" Aluminum Wheels, Spray Port, Spare Tire & Rim, Exterior Kitchen, Entry Assist Handle, LCD TV x 2, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Freestanding Table & Chairs, Pleated Shades

Black Tank 30 Gal
Length 36' 5"
GVWR 9,655 Lbs
Dry Weight 7,454 Lbs
Dry Hitch Weight 855 Lbs
Fresh Tank 44 Gal
Grey Tank 30 Gal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2019 CRUISER RV MPG 3100BH