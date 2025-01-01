$39,900+ tax & licensing
2019 CRUISER RV MPG 3100BH
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Great Lake or Golf Course Floorplan! King Bed, Theater Seating, Power Awning, LED Lighting, Ducted Air Conditioning, Battery Disconnect Switch, Baggage Door Slam Latches & Magnetic Holdbacks, 30" Entrance Door, 6 Gal DSI Gas/Elec Water Heater, Black Tank Flush, 3 Burner Range, Power Front Jack, Dual 30# LP Tanks, Front & Rear Stabilizer Jacks, Slide Out Toppers, 15" Aluminum Wheels, Spray Port, Spare Tire & Rim, Exterior Kitchen, Entry Assist Handle, LCD TV x 2, AM/FM/CD/DVD Player, Freestanding Table & Chairs, Pleated Shades
