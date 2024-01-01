Menu
2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, COLD WEATHER PKG., TRAILERTOW PKG, CLASS III, HEATED SEATS F/R. The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT with the 2.3-liter engine is a mid-size SUV that offers a combination of performance, comfort, and versatility. The 2020 Explorer XLT comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine produces 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, and It is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Intelligent 4WD system is available, which enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions. The Explorer features a bold and muscular design with a confident stance. It has a distinctive front grille and sleek LED headlights. The Explorer XLT offers a spacious and comfortable interior with seating for up to seven people. The second-row features a 35/30/35 split-fold bench seat, and the third-row seats can be easily folded flat for additional cargo space. Standard features include a power-adjustable drivers seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Optional features include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a twin-panel moonroof.

2020 Ford Explorer

56,568 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,568KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8DHXLGA65253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP375A
  • Mileage 56,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS III
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.VOICE ACT NAVIGATION SYS
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
.2.3L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
Activex seat material
20 PREMIUM PAINTED ALUM WHLS
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
ATLAS BLUE
.EVASIVE STEERING ASSIST
.8-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT
P255/55R20 A/S BSW TIRES
.HEATED SEATS-1ST AND 2ND ROW
.INTELLIGENT ADAPT CRUISE CTRL
.WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

