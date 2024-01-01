$43,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
Base
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP375A
- Mileage 56,568 KM
Vehicle Description
2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, COLD WEATHER PKG., TRAILERTOW PKG, CLASS III, HEATED SEATS F/R. The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT with the 2.3-liter engine is a mid-size SUV that offers a combination of performance, comfort, and versatility. The 2020 Explorer XLT comes equipped with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. This engine produces 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, and It is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Intelligent 4WD system is available, which enhances traction and stability in various driving conditions. The Explorer features a bold and muscular design with a confident stance. It has a distinctive front grille and sleek LED headlights. The Explorer XLT offers a spacious and comfortable interior with seating for up to seven people. The second-row features a 35/30/35 split-fold bench seat, and the third-row seats can be easily folded flat for additional cargo space. Standard features include a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Optional features include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a twin-panel moonroof.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
