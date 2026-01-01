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THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST I-4, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), EBONY ACTIVE X SEATING, HEATED 1ST AND 2ND ROW, POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CLASS III TRAILER TOW PKG, FORD PASS CONNECT, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT trim with the 202A package, the 2.3-liter engine, and the Cold Weather Package offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, performance, and convenience. The XLT is positioned as a mid-tier trim, providing a variety of features that enhance the driving experience without the higher price tag of the premium trims. The 202A package typically includes upgraded interior elements such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and additional USB ports, along with upgraded upholstery and comfort features. Under the hood, the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it capable of handling daily driving and light off-road adventures with ease. The Cold Weather Package adds features designed to improve comfort and safety in colder climates, including heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and possibly heated side mirrors, ensuring a more comfortable experience during winter months. Overall, this configuration provides a versatile and well-equipped SUV suitable for families and individuals seeking a reliable, tech-savvy, and comfortable vehicle with added features for cold weather driving.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2020 Ford Explorer

122,388 KM

Details Description Features

$26,779

+ GST
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14165905

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$26,779

+ GST

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Used
122,388KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH1LGC69150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TT179A
  • Mileage 122,388 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST I-4, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), EBONY ACTIVE X SEATING, HEATED 1ST AND 2ND ROW, POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CLASS III TRAILER TOW PKG, FORD PASS CONNECT, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT trim with the 202A package, the 2.3-liter engine, and the Cold Weather Package offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, performance, and convenience. The XLT is positioned as a mid-tier trim, providing a variety of features that enhance the driving experience without the higher price tag of the premium trims. The 202A package typically includes upgraded interior elements such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and additional USB ports, along with upgraded upholstery and comfort features. Under the hood, the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it capable of handling daily driving and light off-road adventures with ease. The Cold Weather Package adds features designed to improve comfort and safety in colder climates, including heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and possibly heated side mirrors, ensuring a more comfortable experience during winter months. Overall, this configuration provides a versatile and well-equipped SUV suitable for families and individuals seeking a reliable, tech-savvy, and comfortable vehicle with added features for cold weather driving.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

YZ
S6
202A
99H
44T
16N
52T
65W
693

Additional Features

Cold Weather Package
Floor liners
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS III
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
.2.3L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Activex seat material
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
.8-WAY POWER PASSENGER SEAT
.HEATED SEATS-1ST AND 2ND ROW
.WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$26,779

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford Explorer