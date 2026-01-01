$26,779+ GST
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$26,779
+ GST
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TT179A
- Mileage 122,388 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST I-4, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), EBONY ACTIVE X SEATING, HEATED 1ST AND 2ND ROW, POWER DRIVER/PASSENGER SEATS, COLD WEATHER PKG, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, CLASS III TRAILER TOW PKG, FORD PASS CONNECT, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SYNC 3. The 2020 Ford Explorer XLT trim with the 202A package, the 2.3-liter engine, and the Cold Weather Package offers a well-rounded combination of comfort, performance, and convenience. The XLT is positioned as a mid-tier trim, providing a variety of features that enhance the driving experience without the higher price tag of the premium trims. The 202A package typically includes upgraded interior elements such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and additional USB ports, along with upgraded upholstery and comfort features. Under the hood, the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers a balanced mix of power and fuel efficiency, producing around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, making it capable of handling daily driving and light off-road adventures with ease. The Cold Weather Package adds features designed to improve comfort and safety in colder climates, including heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and possibly heated side mirrors, ensuring a more comfortable experience during winter months. Overall, this configuration provides a versatile and well-equipped SUV suitable for families and individuals seeking a reliable, tech-savvy, and comfortable vehicle with added features for cold weather driving.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
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780-672-2411
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780-672-2411