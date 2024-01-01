$31,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
124,790KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E50LKE21633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP380A
- Mileage 124,790 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LT275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LT TIRE CAPABILITY PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
