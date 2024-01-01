Menu
2020 Ford F-150

124,790 KM

Details Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,790KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E50LKE21633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP380A
  • Mileage 124,790 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Mechanical

Skid Plates

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LT275/65R18 OWL ALL-TERRAIN
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LT TIRE CAPABILITY PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Ford F-150