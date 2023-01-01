$59,999+ tax & licensing
Lamb Ford
1-866-994-2693
2020 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
185,836KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10472106
- Stock #: AFL106
- VIN: 1FT7W2BN0LEE39515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,836 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
