2020 Ford F-250

185,836 KM

$59,999

$59,999 + tax & licensing
$59,999

$59,999 + taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

2020 Ford F-250

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2020 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

$59,999

$59,999 + taxes & licensing

185,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472106
  • Stock #: AFL106
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BN0LEE39515

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL106
  • Mileage 185,836 KM

ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

