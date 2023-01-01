Menu
2020 Ford Ranger

23,272 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

2020 Ford Ranger

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

23,272KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10472085
  • Stock #: AFL101
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH9LLA65013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL101
  • Mileage 23,272 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed SelectShift Auto

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

