$52,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
56,421KM
Used
VIN 5LM5J7XC2LGL21229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iced Mocha
- Interior Colour ROAST LEATHER SEAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFL193
- Mileage 56,421 KM
Vehicle Description
The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Lincoln Aviator