The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed.

2020 Lincoln Aviator

56,421 KM

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_OneOwner

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,421KM
Used
VIN 5LM5J7XC2LGL21229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iced Mocha
  • Interior Colour ROAST LEATHER SEAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFL193
  • Mileage 56,421 KM

Vehicle Description

The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2020 Lincoln Aviator