$89,900+ GST
2021 ALLIANCE Paradigm 372RK
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
$89,900
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Body Style 5th Wheel
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
6 Point Auto Level, Washing Machine & Dryer, Dual Power Awnings, Fireplace, 14 Cu Ft Fridge, Rotoflex Pin Box, Dual 30# LP Tanks, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, 16" Rims, Rear ladder, Receiver Hitch, Exterior Speakers, Spray Port, BBQ Quick Connect, Solid Steps, Entry Assist Handle, Slow Rise Shades, 50" TV, LED Lighting, 2 Leather Trifold Sofas, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Convection Microwave, Fantastic Fan in Bathroom & Kitchen, Queen Island Bed,
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
780-672-9298