<p>6 Point Auto Level, Washing Machine & Dryer, Dual Power Awnings, Fireplace, 14 Cu Ft Fridge, Rotoflex Pin Box, Dual 30# LP Tanks, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, 16 Rims, Rear ladder, Receiver Hitch, Exterior Speakers, Spray Port, BBQ Quick Connect, Solid Steps, Entry Assist Handle, Slow Rise Shades, 50 TV, LED Lighting, 2 Leather Trifold Sofas, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Convection Microwave, Fantastic Fan in Bathroom & Kitchen, Queen Island Bed, </p>

2021 ALLIANCE Paradigm 372RK

Sale

$89,900

+ GST
2021 ALLIANCE Paradigm 372RK

12570035

2021 ALLIANCE Paradigm 372RK

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

$89,900

+ GST

Used
VIN 7M5FP4124MA001872

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style 5th Wheel
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

6 Point Auto Level, Washing Machine & Dryer, Dual Power Awnings, Fireplace, 14 Cu Ft Fridge, Rotoflex Pin Box, Dual 30# LP Tanks, 10 Gal Gas/Elec Water Heater, 16" Rims, Rear ladder, Receiver Hitch, Exterior Speakers, Spray Port, BBQ Quick Connect, Solid Steps, Entry Assist Handle, Slow Rise Shades, 50" TV, LED Lighting, 2 Leather Trifold Sofas, Free Standing Table & Chairs, Convection Microwave, Fantastic Fan in Bathroom & Kitchen, Queen Island Bed, 

Additional Features:

Additional Features

Fireplace
Auto Level
Dry Weight 13,249 Lbs
GVWR 16,800 Lbs
Length 40' 7"
Hitch Weight 2,666 Lbs
Dual Power Awnings
Splendide Washing Machine & Dryer
3 Ducted Air Conditioners
14 Cu Ft Fridge
Fresh Water 98 Gal
Grey Water 106 Gal
Black Water 53 Gal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$89,900

+ GST>

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

780-672-9298

2021 ALLIANCE Paradigm 372RK