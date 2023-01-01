Menu
2021 Ford Bronco

20,584 KM

Details Description Features

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

2021 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

Logo_AccidentFree

20,584KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521141
  • Stock #: AFM961
  • VIN: 1FMDE5DH9MLA91964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour VINYL GRAY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM961
  • Mileage 20,584 KM

Vehicle Description

2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, SOFT TOP, AUXILARY SWITCHES, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SYNC 4, FORD PASS CONNECT, TOW HOOKS, BLIS. Check out this fresh trade in. This 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks has a lot of great features for on and off road driving. The 4-door version of the Ford Bronco is a highly anticipated model, as it will offer more interior space and practicality than the 2-door version. The Outer Banks 4-door model comes with a range of standard and optional features to help improve its off-road capabilities and deliver a comfortable ride. The Outer Banks model is distinguished by its standard 18-inch painted machined-face aluminum wheels, LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights, as well as its unique body-color fender flares and door handles. The 2021 Bronco Outer Banks also comes with a range of off-road features, including a terrain management system with up to seven G.O.A.T. modes, an electronic rear differential, and skid plates to protect the undercarriage. It also has optional equipment such as all-terrain tires and Ford's advanced four-wheel-drive system with automatic on-demand engagement. Overall, the 2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4-door model is an excellent choice for those who want a comfortable yet capable SUV that can tackle any adventure on or off the road.Do you want to learn more, call, click or come on in!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

