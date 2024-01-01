$37,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR098A
- Mileage 19,288 KM
Vehicle Description
The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed. 2.5 LITER HYBRID ENGINE, TITANIUM ELITE PKG, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SYNC 3.APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE. The 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is a top-of-the-line trim level of the Ford Escape Hybrid SUV. The Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and a hybrid powertrain system. This combination produces a total output of 200 horsepower. The 2021 Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid features a sleek and modern exterior design, with standard exterior features such as LED headlights, a power liftgate, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The cabin of the Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is luxurious and well-appointed, with standard features such as leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
