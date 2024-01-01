Menu
2.5 LITER HYBRID ENGINE, TITANIUM ELITE PKG, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SYNC 3.APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE. The 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is a top-of-the-line trim level of the Ford Escape Hybrid SUV. The Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and a hybrid powertrain system. This combination produces a total output of 200 horsepower. The 2021 Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid features a sleek and modern exterior design, with standard exterior features such as LED headlights, a power liftgate, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The cabin of the Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is luxurious and well-appointed, with standard features such as leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.

2021 Ford Escape

19,288 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

19,288KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9DZ0MUA30852

  • Exterior Colour Desert Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR098A
  • Mileage 19,288 KM

The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed. 2.5 LITER HYBRID ENGINE, TITANIUM ELITE PKG, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, LEATHER SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SYNC 3.APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE. The 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is a top-of-the-line trim level of the Ford Escape Hybrid SUV. The Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is powered by a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and a hybrid powertrain system. This combination produces a total output of 200 horsepower. The 2021 Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid features a sleek and modern exterior design, with standard exterior features such as LED headlights, a power liftgate, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The cabin of the Escape Titanium Elite Hybrid is luxurious and well-appointed, with standard features such as leather-trimmed seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Interior

Cargo Mat

EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.LEATHER-WRAPPED STR WHEEL
TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE
DESERT GOLD METALLIC
.2.5L I-VCT ATK I-4 HYB ENG
.ECVT TRANSMISSION
.PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/CRPT MATS
LEATHER-TRIMMED
.FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS W/LOGO
.19 LUSTER NICKEL ALUM WHL
.WIRELESS CHARGING

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2021 Ford Escape