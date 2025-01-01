$43,608+ GST
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$43,608
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS305A
- Mileage 17,200 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.6 LITER PENTASTAR, 8 SPEED AUTO, UNLIMITED SAHARA TRIM, TRAILER TOW PKG, U-CONNECT NAV & SOUND, 3 PIECE BODY COLOR FREEDOM TOP, TRANSMISSION/FUEL TANK SKID PLATES. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine is a versatile and iconic SUV renowned for its exceptional off-road capabilities and classic design. The 3.6-liter Pentastar engine produces around 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power for both on-road driving and rugged off-road adventures. The Sahara trim enhances the Wranglers comfort and convenience features, including a refined interior with leather-trimmed seats, a command-trac 4WD system, and an upgraded Uconnect infotainment system with a touchscreen display, navigation, and premium audio options. The Wrangler Unlimited offers a spacious four-door configuration, making it practical for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Its legendary 4x4 system, combined with features like skid plates, off-road tires, and high ground clearance, ensures exceptional off-road performance, capable of tackling challenging terrains such as rocks, mud, and sand. The vehicles removable doors and fold-down windshield emphasize its open-air, adventure-ready design. Overall, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4x4 with the 3.6L Pentastar engine is a rugged, capable, and comfortable SUV that perfectly balances iconic styling with modern technology and off-road prowess.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
