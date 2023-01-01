Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

20,004 KM

Details Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BADLANDS

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

  1. 10447968
  2. 10447968
  3. 10447968
  4. 10447968
  5. 10447968
  6. 10447968
  7. 10447968
  8. 10447968
  9. 10447968
  10. 10447968
  11. 10447968
  12. 10447968
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,004KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10447968
  • Stock #: AFN090
  • VIN: 3FMCR9D97NRD82675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Roast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN090
  • Mileage 20,004 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost

Additional Features

Transmission: 8-Speed SelectShift Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2020 GMC Terrain SLE
 62,982 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford EcoSport T...
 759 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 24,720 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-866-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-994-2693

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory