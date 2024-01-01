Menu
Account
Sign In
The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed.

2022 Ford Expedition

28,104 KM

Details Description Features

$69,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Expedition

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Expedition

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 11178943
  2. 11178943
  3. 11178943
  4. 11178943
  5. 11178943
  6. 11178943
  7. 11178943
  8. 11178943
  9. 11178943
  10. 11178943
  11. 11178943
  12. 11178943
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
28,104KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU1JT5NEA38854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN195
  • Mileage 28,104 KM

Vehicle Description

The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Ford Escape SEL 144,046 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 19,288 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 11,684 KM $38,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$69,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Expedition