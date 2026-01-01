Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(250a), EBONY ACTIVE-X SEATS W RED STITCHING, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL W/TILT/TELESCOPIC, ROOF SIDE RAILS, FORD PASS CONNECT, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, AUTO START/STOP REMOVAL. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line with the 2.3-liter engine, 250A package, and auto start/stop removal is a sporty and well-equipped midsize SUV that combines performance, style, and practicality. The 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine delivers spirited acceleration and a good balance of power and efficiency, making it suitable for both urban commuting and highway driving. The ST-Line trim enhances the vehicles sporty aesthetic with unique exterior styling cues, such as distinct grille designs, sporty wheels, and interior accents, giving it a more aggressive and dynamic look without the full performance upgrades of the ST model. The 250A package typically adds comfort, convenience, and technology features, including a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 or 4, smartphone integration, premium audio options, and additional driver-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. The removal of auto start/stop is a notable modification, often preferred by drivers who want to eliminate the engines automatic shutdown at idle for a smoother, more seamless driving experience and to avoid potential issues with the system. Overall, this Explorer ST-Line offers a compelling blend of sporty styling, modern technology, and reliable performance, tailored for drivers seeking an engaging yet practical family SUV with personalized features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Ford Explorer

53,549 KM

Details Description

$39,999

+ GST
2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

13473256

2022 Ford Explorer

ST-Line

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$39,999

+ GST

Used
53,549KM
VIN 1FMSK8KH3NGA65553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour EBONY, ACTIVEX TRIMMED FRONT HEATED BUCKET SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN583
  • Mileage 53,549 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST-LINE TRIM(250a), EBONY ACTIVE-X SEATS W RED STITCHING, POWER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL W/TILT/TELESCOPIC, ROOF SIDE RAILS, FORD PASS CONNECT, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, AUTO START/STOP REMOVAL. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line with the 2.3-liter engine, 250A package, and auto start/stop removal is a sporty and well-equipped midsize SUV that combines performance, style, and practicality. The 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine delivers spirited acceleration and a good balance of power and efficiency, making it suitable for both urban commuting and highway driving. The ST-Line trim enhances the vehicles sporty aesthetic with unique exterior styling cues, such as distinct grille designs, sporty wheels, and interior accents, giving it a more aggressive and dynamic look without the full performance upgrades of the ST model. The 250A package typically adds comfort, convenience, and technology features, including a larger touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC 3 or 4, smartphone integration, premium audio options, and additional driver-assistance features like blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. The removal of auto start/stop is a notable modification, often preferred by drivers who want to eliminate the engines automatic shutdown at idle for a smoother, more seamless driving experience and to avoid potential issues with the system. Overall, this Explorer ST-Line offers a compelling blend of sporty styling, modern technology, and reliable performance, tailored for drivers seeking an engaging yet practical family SUV with personalized features.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$39,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Explorer