2022 Ford F-150

37,016 KM

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

XLT

2022 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

37,016KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP0NFB48461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour DARK SLATE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN124
  • Mileage 37,016 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Interior

Remote Start System

Exterior

Tailgate Step

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PKG
6900# GVWR PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
400W OUTLET
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
.6 BRIGHT POLISHED RUNNINB BRD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford F-150