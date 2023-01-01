$49,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
37,016KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP0NFB48461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour DARK SLATE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN124
- Mileage 37,016 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Interior
Remote Start System
Exterior
Tailgate Step
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PKG
6900# GVWR PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
400W OUTLET
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MEDIUM DARK SLATE
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
.275/65R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
.6 BRIGHT POLISHED RUNNINB BRD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Ford F-150