$83,999+ GST
Make it Yours
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2022 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$83,999
+ GST
Actions
Used
1,404KM
VIN 1FT7X2BT5NEF09007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN655
- Mileage 1,404 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
$83,999
+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2022 Ford F-250