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2022 Ford F-250

1,404 KM

Details

$83,999

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
14124520

2022 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

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Contact Seller
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$83,999

+ GST

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Used
1,404KM
VIN 1FT7X2BT5NEF09007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN655
  • Mileage 1,404 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

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780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
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$83,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford F-250