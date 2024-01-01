$63,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
GT Performance Edition
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
GT Performance Edition
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
50KM
Used
VIN 3FMTK4SX4NMA50649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK MATTER GRAY METALLIC
- Interior Colour GREY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Transmission: Single Speed
Engine: Rr Primary & Fr Upgraded Secondary E Motor
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
$63,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E