3.6 PENTASTAR V6, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILER TOW PREP, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BLIS. Check out this fresh trade in. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. This vehicle got a reshresh on the exterior for 22. This Jeep Cherokee comes with the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 engine, mated up to the 8 speed automatic, paired with Jeeps Quadra-Trac II 4WD system, which provides enhanced handling and control in various terrains. The Grand Cherokee Limited is known for its comfortable and well-appointed interior, which includes features such as leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium audio system(Alpine).Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

48,072 KM

Details Description

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree

48,072KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJHBG1N8595270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET MET TINTED CC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,072 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6 PENTASTAR V6, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILER TOW PREP, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BLIS. Check out this fresh trade in. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. This vehicle got a reshresh on the exterior for 22. This Jeep Cherokee comes with the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 engine, mated up to the 8 speed automatic, paired with Jeep's Quadra-Trac II 4WD system, which provides enhanced handling and control in various terrains. The Grand Cherokee Limited is known for its comfortable and well-appointed interior, which includes features such as leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium audio system(Alpine).Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

