$50,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$50,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET MET TINTED CC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,072 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6 PENTASTAR V6, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, TRAILER TOW PREP, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, BLIS. Check out this fresh trade in. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited. This vehicle got a reshresh on the exterior for 22. This Jeep Cherokee comes with the 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 engine, mated up to the 8 speed automatic, paired with Jeep's Quadra-Trac II 4WD system, which provides enhanced handling and control in various terrains. The Grand Cherokee Limited is known for its comfortable and well-appointed interior, which includes features such as leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium audio system(Alpine).Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411