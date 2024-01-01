$54,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour INFINITE BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN156
- Mileage 26,936 KM
Vehicle Description
2.7 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, CARGO UTILITY PKG, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, LINCOLN CO-PILOT 360, SYNC 4. The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus AWD Reserve is a luxury midsize SUV that offers a blend of comfort, style, and advanced technology. Choosing a Lincoln Nautilus means choosing outstanding driving dynamics and innovative technology. A Twin-Turbocharged 2.7L V6 engine is available, and further motivates Nautilus with 335 horsepower and 380 lb.ft. of torque, mated up to the 8 speed automatic transmission. Uniquely crafted to deliver a luxurious driver environment, Lincoln Nautilus is the two-row crossover that blends utility with modern, expressive styling. Complementing its stunning exterior design, Nautilus features the signature Lincoln instrument panel with an interior crafted in top-quality materials. Nautilus completes the premium driving experience with smart technology, including the powerful SYNC 4, which helps keep the driver informed, connected and entertained, and offers the convenience of Lincoln Enhance software updates, delivered over the air. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
