Menu
Account
Sign In
2.7 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, CARGO UTILITY PKG, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, LINCOLN CO-PILOT 360, SYNC 4. The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus AWD Reserve is a luxury midsize SUV that offers a blend of comfort, style, and advanced technology. Choosing a Lincoln Nautilus means choosing outstanding driving dynamics and innovative technology. A Twin-Turbocharged 2.7L V6 engine is available, and further motivates Nautilus with 335 horsepower and 380 lb.ft. of torque, mated up to the 8 speed automatic transmission. Uniquely crafted to deliver a luxurious driver environment, Lincoln Nautilus is the two-row crossover that blends utility with modern, expressive styling. Complementing its stunning exterior design, Nautilus features the signature Lincoln instrument panel with an interior crafted in top-quality materials. Nautilus completes the premium driving experience with smart technology, including the powerful SYNC 4, which helps keep the driver informed, connected and entertained, and offers the convenience of Lincoln Enhance software updates, delivered over the air. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

26,936 KM

Details Description Features

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

RESERVE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 10956062
  2. 10956062
  3. 10956062
  4. 10956062
  5. 10956062
  6. 10956062
  7. 10956062
  8. 10956062
  9. 10956062
  10. 10956062
  11. 10956062
  12. 10956062
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,936KM
Used
VIN 2LMPJ8KP5NBL10252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INFINITE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN156
  • Mileage 26,936 KM

Vehicle Description

2.7 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, CARGO UTILITY PKG, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, LINCOLN CO-PILOT 360, SYNC 4. The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus AWD Reserve is a luxury midsize SUV that offers a blend of comfort, style, and advanced technology. Choosing a Lincoln Nautilus means choosing outstanding driving dynamics and innovative technology. A Twin-Turbocharged 2.7L V6 engine is available, and further motivates Nautilus with 335 horsepower and 380 lb.ft. of torque, mated up to the 8 speed automatic transmission. Uniquely crafted to deliver a luxurious driver environment, Lincoln Nautilus is the two-row crossover that blends utility with modern, expressive styling. Complementing its stunning exterior design, Nautilus features the signature Lincoln instrument panel with an interior crafted in top-quality materials. Nautilus completes the premium driving experience with smart technology, including the powerful SYNC 4, which helps keep the driver informed, connected and entertained, and offers the convenience of Lincoln Enhance software updates, delivered over the air. Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford Escape Titanium 20,565 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM for sale in Camrose, AB
2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW PLATINUM 24,260 KM $87,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Taurus LIMITED for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Ford Taurus LIMITED 116,024 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2022 Lincoln Nautilus