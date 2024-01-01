$29,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback Base
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # ACN173
- Mileage 11,546 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0 LITER DOHC, CLOTH INTERIOR, WINTER/SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED FRONT SEATS. The 2022 Toyota Corolla SE with a 2.0-liter DOHC engine is a compact sedan that offers a balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The 2.0-liter Dynamic Force inline-four engine with Dual Overhead Camshafts (DOHC) provides ample power with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. This engine is known for its smooth power delivery and efficient fuel consumption. The 2022 Corolla SE comes with a sport-tuned suspension that offers a more engaging driving experience compared to the standard Corolla model. Additionally, it features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters, allowing the driver to manually control gear changes for a more dynamic driving experience. In terms of design, the 2022 Toyota Corolla SE features a sporty exterior with aggressive styling elements such as a black mesh front grille, body-colored side mirrors, and a rear spoiler. The interior of the car is also well-appointed with sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
780-672-2411