Menu
Account
Sign In
2.0 LITER DOHC, CLOTH INTERIOR, WINTER/SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED FRONT SEATS. The 2022 Toyota Corolla SE with a 2.0-liter DOHC engine is a compact sedan that offers a balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The 2.0-liter Dynamic Force inline-four engine with Dual Overhead Camshafts (DOHC) provides ample power with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. This engine is known for its smooth power delivery and efficient fuel consumption. The 2022 Corolla SE comes with a sport-tuned suspension that offers a more engaging driving experience compared to the standard Corolla model. Additionally, it features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters, allowing the driver to manually control gear changes for a more dynamic driving experience. In terms of design, the 2022 Toyota Corolla SE features a sporty exterior with aggressive styling elements such as a black mesh front grille, body-colored side mirrors, and a rear spoiler. The interior of the car is also well-appointed with sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Toyota Corolla

11,546 KM

Details Description

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback Base

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback Base

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 11127439
  2. 11127439
  3. 11127439
  4. 11127439
  5. 11127439
  6. 11127439
  7. 11127439
  8. 11127439
  9. 11127439
  10. 11127439
  11. 11127439
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
11,546KM
Used
VIN JTNK4MBE3N3165846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ACN173
  • Mileage 11,546 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0 LITER DOHC, CLOTH INTERIOR, WINTER/SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED FRONT SEATS. The 2022 Toyota Corolla SE with a 2.0-liter DOHC engine is a compact sedan that offers a balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and reliability. The 2.0-liter Dynamic Force inline-four engine with Dual Overhead Camshafts (DOHC) provides ample power with 169 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque. This engine is known for its smooth power delivery and efficient fuel consumption. The 2022 Corolla SE comes with a sport-tuned suspension that offers a more engaging driving experience compared to the standard Corolla model. Additionally, it features a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters, allowing the driver to manually control gear changes for a more dynamic driving experience. In terms of design, the 2022 Toyota Corolla SE features a sporty exterior with aggressive styling elements such as a black mesh front grille, body-colored side mirrors, and a rear spoiler. The interior of the car is also well-appointed with sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2018 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Ford Expedition Limited 117,896 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sorento SX for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Kia Sorento SX 30,744 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Black Diamond for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford Bronco Black Diamond 46,242 KM $50,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla