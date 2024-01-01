$33,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Base
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
Base
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFP186
- Mileage 99 KM
Vehicle Description
1.5 LITER ECOBOOST ENGING, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC, CLOTH SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESSS ENTRY, REAR CARGO MAT, SYNC 3. The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Base model is equipped with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost engine. This engine is turbocharged to deliver impressive power and fuel efficiency. It produces 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, providing a responsive and spirited driving experience. The Bronco Sport Base comes standard with an 8-speed automatic transmission that smoothly delivers power to all four wheels through Ford's advanced Terrain Management System. This system allows drivers to select different drive modes depending on the terrain they are navigating, including Sand, Normal, Eco, Sport, Mud/Ruts, and Slippery. This gives the Bronco Sport excellent off-road capability and versatility for different driving conditions. In terms of features, the Bronco Sport Base comes equipped with a range of standard amenities, including a large 8-inch touchscreen display with Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 6-speaker sound system, FordPass Connect with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and a suite of advanced safety features such as lane-keeping assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and rearview camera.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411