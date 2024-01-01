Menu
1.5 LITER ECOBOOST ENGING, 8 SPEED AUTOMATIC, CLOTH SEATS, REMOTE KEYLESSS ENTRY, REAR CARGO MAT, SYNC 3. The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Base model is equipped with a 1.5-liter three-cylinder EcoBoost engine. This engine is turbocharged to deliver impressive power and fuel efficiency. It produces 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque, providing a responsive and spirited driving experience. The Bronco Sport Base comes standard with an 8-speed automatic transmission that smoothly delivers power to all four wheels through Fords advanced Terrain Management System. This system allows drivers to select different drive modes depending on the terrain they are navigating, including Sand, Normal, Eco, Sport, Mud/Ruts, and Slippery. This gives the Bronco Sport excellent off-road capability and versatility for different driving conditions. In terms of features, the Bronco Sport Base comes equipped with a range of standard amenities, including a large 8-inch touchscreen display with Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 6-speaker sound system, FordPass Connect with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capability, and a suite of advanced safety features such as lane-keeping assist, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, and rearview camera.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

99 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Base

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Base

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

99KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9A66PRD27129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP186
  • Mileage 99 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Bronco Sport