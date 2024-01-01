Menu
2023 Ford Edge

17,618 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

17,618KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K9XPBA42806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFP194
  • Mileage 17,618 KM

Vehicle Description

The price you see plus GST. Guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2023 Ford Edge